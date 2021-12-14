Deepika Padukone Reveals One Thing Extremely Important in Her Marriage With Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone will soon be seen in the sports drama 83 which also stars her husband Ranveer Singh in the lead role. With the promotions of the movie going on full swing, Deepika recently appeared for an interview with film critic Anupama Chopra for Film Companion. The 35-year-old actress shared how she likes to prepare for her role and revealed her relationship dynamic with Ranveer.

Deepika was asked how the power couple of Bollywood decides on what to keep private and what not. The actress said that communication plays a key role in her relationship with Ranveer. Deepika said one of the best things that the couple has is that they communicate a lot. “That is extremely important for us. We might agree and we might disagree but I think when you communicate, it kind of makes marriage much easier. I think we were pretty much on the same page as far as this was concerned. Yes, of course, at times there are battles where he would win and I have to say ‘Ok fine, take this one’,” she added.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh celebrated their third wedding anniversary last month. The couple got married on November 14, 2018.

Talking about their recent vacation to a quaint location in Uttarakhand for their anniversary, Deepika said, “We wanted to share some part of our life, again there are many fans who kept messaging me saying ‘post some things, a video or something.’”

She said they agreed on sharing a few pictures from their vacation. Deepika said, “We spoke about it and we said they (fans) would be disappointed if we didn’t put anything out. So this one was for all of you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

She was spot on, fans loved these pics. The couple really seemed to have a great time during the quiet holiday.

Talking about reaching an agreement on which pictures to share from the vacations, Deepika also pointed out how Ranveer has a more flamboyant side to his personality. She said that she tries to put a “leash on him” to tone down his energetic side. Deepika also confessed that it is what makes Ranveer’s personality and she should not try to change that.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.