Deepika Padukone Reveals One Thing That Sets Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor Apart
Deepika Padukone, who was speaking at the opening session of the 21st Jio MAMI Movie Mela, got in a conversation with Rajeev Masand and Anupama Chopra and talked about her movies, roles etc.
The 21st edition of JIO MAMI Movie Mela with Star 2019 opened with a heart-to-heart session with Deepika Padukone, who talked about her movies and roles. The actress, who has also been appointed the new chairperson, was asked the difference between Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh’s acting and here's what she said.
On Ranbir Kapoor she gave a quick reply and said, "Ranbir doesn’t really have a process; he is very spontaneous. I have never really seen him ‘prepare’ for his role as such. He’s like me in that respect. Our approach is 50% rehearsed and 50% spontaneous." Deepika and Ranbir dated for two years (2007-2009) and remained the talk of the talk even after parting ways. However, the duo has moved on for good and continue to share screen space and give some memorable movies such as Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013) and Tamasha (2015).
On her hubby Ranveer, she said, "Ranveer, really gets into the process. He changes everything for the role – right from the car he drives, to the clothes and the perfume he wears. He’s a different person every six months, which is probably one of the reasons why our relationship has lasted so long; I never get bored."
Deepika married Ranveer Singh on November 14 in year 2018, after the duo dated for 5 years. The two actors met on the sets of the movie Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela (2013) and continue to be one of the most adorable couples of Bollywood.
Ranveer and Ranbir appear to be on a friendly note and even appeared together on Karan Johar’s famous chat show Koffee with Karan in Season 5’s fourth episode.
