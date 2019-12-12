Deepika Padukone Reveals Rahul Dravid is Her All-Time Favourite Cricketer
Deepika Padukone revealed that she likes her idols in games and sports not because what they have done in the game but how they conduct themselves outside, which is a big consideration.
Image of Deepika Padukone, courtesy of Instagram
Actress Deepika Padukone confesses being a huge fan of former Indian international cricketer Rahul Dravid.
"My all-time favourite cricketer is Rahul Dravid," she said. Giving the reason for her liking, she added, "A lot of my idols are not what they have done in the sport and the game, but how they have conducted themselves outside. For me, he is somebody I have admired and looked up to, and he is from Bangalore."
The actress also emphasized on the importance of sports in life.
"How much we focus on our physical strength -- our mental strength and mental endurance -- is equally important, if not more. At times you feel your body is not keeping up with the mind. I think sometimes it's the mind that takes over -- and nurturing that is very important. A young athlete will figure that along the way, but they should pay attention to that -- the grit, courage, determination and spirit is important," said Deepika, on Star Sports' pre-show Nerolac Cricket Live.
Deepika soon makes her debut as a producer with Chhapaak, starring her, directed and co-produced by Raazi maker Meghna Gulzar. The actress portrays real-life acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal in the film. The trailer of the movie was recently released and has garnered a lot of appreciation.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Airtel Users Can Make Voice Calls on Wi-Fi But You Need Airtel Xstream Broadband
- Airtel Has Three New Prepaid Recharge Packs With Unlimited Voice Calls
- Rani Mukerji Says Mardaani 2 to Release Without Promotional Songs
- Fact Check: Woman Winning Award in Viral Video is Not Hyderabad Rape Victim
- India vs West Indies | Virat Kohli Screamer Lights Up Gloomy Day for Fielders