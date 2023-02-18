Deepika Padukone Reveals Release Date of Project K With Prabhas on Maha Shivratri

On the occasion of Maha Shivratri, Deepika Padukone took to social media to announce the release date of her upcoming film Project K. Directed by Nag Ashwin, Project K marks Deepika Padukone’s first Telugu project. Besides her, it stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Saswata Chatterjee among others. Sharing the release date, she dropped an animated poster which sees three people holding guns at a huge hand-shaped figure.

She wrote, “12.1.2024 #ProjectK Happy Mahashivratri!"

Take a look:

On Deepika’s birthday last month, the makers of the film unveiled her character poster which showed her to be a fighter. In the picture, Deepika was seen standing against the sun, dressed as what appears to be a warrior. Although her face is not visible, she appears to have a number of bandages wrapped around her arms. The poster featured the words: “A hope in the dark" along with the birthday wish, “Happy birthday Deepika, team Project K."

As per reports, Project K is based on the Indian legend Mahabharata with the third world war as its background. It is learned that Amitabh Bachchan will be playing a role similar to Aswathama and Prabhas will be seen playing the role in the shades of Karna in Mahabharata.

Besdies Project K, Deepika Padukone will also be seen in Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and will play a cameo role in Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Jawan. The actress is currently basking in the success of Pathaan which marked her fourth collaboration with SRK following Om Shanti Om, Happy New Year and Chennai Express. The film also starred John Abraham.

