Deepika Padukone Reveals She and Ranveer Singh Gushed Over Hrithik Roshan While Watching War

Deepika Padukone recently had a fangirl moment when Hrithik Roshan fed her chocolate cake at a party. Earlier this month, Deepika had praised Hrithik for his performance in War, comparing him to the popular dessert 'death by chocolate'.

In a recent interview with Mumbai Mirror, the Padmavat actress revealed how she and her husband Ranveer Singh watched Hrithik's War. Deepika said that she and Ranveer couldn't help but pause the film from time to time and say, "Kya naachta hai, kya dikhta hai."

"It's amazing how my husband and I can sit together and appreciate a guy," she added.

Commenting on the video in which Hrithik was seen feeding her a cake, she said, "That video of him (Hrithik) feeding me cake was a wakeup call for filmmakers to cast us together."

On the work front, Deepika is currently busy with the promotions for her upcoming film Chhapaak. In the film, Deepika portrays the role of real-life acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film is set to hit the screens on January 10, 2020.

On the other hand, Ranveer will be next seen in '83. The film tells how under captain Kapil Dev, the Indian cricket team defeated West Indies in the final of the World Cup in 1983.

