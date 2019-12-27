Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Deepika Padukone Reveals She and Ranveer Singh Gushed Over Hrithik Roshan While Watching War

Deepika Padukone gushed over Hrithik Roshan in a recent interview, saying that she and Ranveer Singh were in complete awe of his film War.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 27, 2019, 12:39 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Deepika Padukone Reveals She and Ranveer Singh Gushed Over Hrithik Roshan While Watching War
Images: Instagram

Deepika Padukone recently had a fangirl moment when Hrithik Roshan fed her chocolate cake at a party. Earlier this month, Deepika had praised Hrithik for his performance in War, comparing him to the popular dessert 'death by chocolate'.

In a recent interview with Mumbai Mirror, the Padmavat actress revealed how she and her husband Ranveer Singh watched Hrithik's War. Deepika said that she and Ranveer couldn't help but pause the film from time to time and say, "Kya naachta hai, kya dikhta hai."

"It's amazing how my husband and I can sit together and appreciate a guy," she added.

Commenting on the video in which Hrithik was seen feeding her a cake, she said, "That video of him (Hrithik) feeding me cake was a wakeup call for filmmakers to cast us together."

On the work front, Deepika is currently busy with the promotions for her upcoming film Chhapaak. In the film, Deepika portrays the role of real-life acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film is set to hit the screens on January 10, 2020.

On the other hand, Ranveer will be next seen in '83. The film tells how under captain Kapil Dev, the Indian cricket team defeated West Indies in the final of the World Cup in 1983.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram