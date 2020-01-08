Deepika Padukone Reveals What Happened to 'RK' Tattoo, Chhapaak's Villain isn't Called 'Nadeem' or 'Rajesh'

Deepika Padukone is busy promoting her upcoming film Chhapaak, which is slated to release on January 10. Recently, at one of her appearances, Deepika has finally answered the question related to the RK (Ranbir Kapoor) tattoo that she had on her neck. In a Q&A with Koimoi.com, the Tamasha actress was asked to answer the most googled questions on her and one begin how Deepika Padukone got rid of the RK tattoo.

Read: Deepika Padukone Finally Reveals What Happened to Her ‘RK Tattoo’

A day after Deepika Padukone visited the JNU campus to express solidarity with students who had been attacked, her film Chhapaak made another splash on Wednesday over the name of its antagonist. In what could well be a storm in a 'Twitter cup', "Nadeem Khan" and "Rajesh" began trending on the microblogging site after a magazine article claimed the name of the antagonist had been changed.

Read: Chhapaak's On-Screen Villain is Neither Called 'Nadeem' Nor 'Rajesh'

After Deepika Padukone was seen at a protest against the JNU violence of Sunday, many Twitter users posted against her with the hashtag #BoycottChhapaak. In a bid to contribute to the trending hashtag, many Twitter users shared screenshots of their cancelled tickets. The only catch was that they all were canceling the same seats in the same halls.

Read: To Make #BoycottChhapaak Trend, Trolls 'Cancelled' the Same Seats in the Same Cinema Hall

While audiences hope to see the top three Khans of Bollywood --Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir -- come together on screen for a movie, Salman has inferred why that may not be possible. He reasoned, "The budget will have be really really huge and for that, we will need at least 20000 plus theatres to do coverage on that. We hardly have 5000-6000 screens at this point of time. We need to come up with more screens to accommodate such a big film. Then, we can do it."

Read: Here's Why Salman, Shah Rukh and Aamir Khan Might Not Be Seen in a Film Anytime Soon

After his eviction from Bigg Boss 13, Arhaan Khan has posted throwback pictures with Rashami Desai in which the two can be seeking blessings from the almighty. Soon after the pictures were posted, Instagram users started bashing Arhaan and even asked him to “stay away” from the Uttaran actress.

Read: Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan's Loved Up Post for Rashami Desai Receives Flak from Her Fans

