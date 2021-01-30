Deepika Padukone Reveals Why She Married Ranveer Singh, Navya Naveli Nanda is Related to Taimur Ali Khan

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot in a secret ceremony in Italy’s Lake Como on November 14 and 15, 2018 after six years of dating. They were married in accordance with Konkani and Sindhi traditions in a private affair that saw only close friends and family in attendance.

The two had started seeing each other when they began prepping for the 2013 hit Ram Leela at director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s house. In an old interaction with journalist Barkha Dutt at the Dainik Bhaskar Conclave, Deepika had revealed that she loved the fact that Ranveer was genuinely comfortable with her massive success when their relationship was at an initial stage. She had further said she married him because he respected the fact that the actress was the bigger star and making more money than him.

Many of the Bollywood families share a close relationship with each other that the world doesn’t know about. Among such is that of Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s little munchkin, Taimur Ali Khan, who are surprisingly distant cousins. One might have not seen them together, but they both belong to the Kapoor family. Big B’s daughter Shweta Bachchan is married to Nikhil Nanda, who is late Ritu Kapoor’s son.

Ritu is the eldest daughter of legendary actor Raj Kapoor and the sister of Randhir, Rishi and Rima Kapoor. Navya is Ritu’s granddaughter, while Taimur is Randhir Kapoor’s grandson. Kareena is Ritu Nanda's niece and Navya's father Nikhil's first cousin, and hence. Taimur and Navya are distant cousins.

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal's incredible physical transformation from geeky to gorgeous is breaking the internet. 11 years ago, the couple looked virtually unrecognisable-- and we have got our hands on a picture to prove it. In the photo, which features a recent picture of the couple from their wedding side-by-side with one from several years ago wherein baby-faced Aditya didn't sport a beard and Shweta looked a little chubby.

Aditya Narayan married Shweta in a close-knit ceremony in the presence of family members in Mumbai. The couple wore pastel outfits for their big day. Posting a picture after his wedding, Aditya Narayan wrote: "I will find you... And I will marry you. #Taken #ShwetakishaAdi."

Fans have been eagerly waiting to see Shah Rukh Khan's return to the screen and seems like the actor is leaving no stone unturned to impress them again. The Internet is abuzz with pictures and videos of SRK doing an action sequence for his upcoming release, Pathan.

Reportedly, the actor is in Dubai to shoot the action sequence and was seen performing some stunts on a heavy motor vehicle. Take a look at pictures and videoes from the shooting location.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the most popular couples in Bollywood. The duo always takes the internet by storm with their joint appearances and pictures. Recently, a throwback photo of Alia and Ranbir from their New York diaries surfaced on social media. In the photo, the couple, who is all set to share the screen space together with Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, is all smiles as they pose for a picture with someone.

Ranbir Kapoor recently revealed in an interview that he and Alia Bhatt would have been married by this time now had the pandemic not hit their lives. In the interview with film journalist Rajeev Masand, Ranbir called Alia Bhatt his "girlfriend" and also spilled the beans on his wedding plans with the actress. When asked whether he had considered marriage, Ranbir, who was living with Alia during the lockdown, said, "It would have already been sealed if the pandemic hadn't hit our lives. But I don't want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal soon in my life."

