Deepika Padukone Rides Pillion on Vikrant Massey's Bike Through Delhi Streets

Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey are playing lead roles in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak and a new video of the two actors from the sets has gone viral on the internet. The pair is in Delhi for the shoot of the film and the new clip appears to be from a local marketplace.In the clip, Vikrant is seen riding a bike as he arrives outside of a clothing store, with Deepika's character Malti riding pillion. Deepika, who essays the role of acid-attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, is seen wearing prosthetics make-up, as she will appear in the film. She is seen holding a file folder and a handbag, and is dressed in a yellow kurta, white salwar and a colorful tie and dye dupatta.Vikrant is seen wearing a blue printed shirt and a pair of cargo pants. He has a brown sling bag and sported a bearded look. Vikrant enters the frame and exits it, while Malti waits for the camera to cut.See video here:Deepika has been shooting for the film in Delhi with Vikrant will be seen playing Malti's husband in the movie. Deepika was mobbed by fans as she was shooting at Janpath a few days ago. Chhapaak has been the talk of the town since it went on the floors. Chhapaak is slated to release on January 10, 2020.