Deepika Padukone, Rishi Kapoor to Star in Hindi Remake of Nancy Meyers' The Intern

Deepika Padukone will be coming together with her Love Aaj Kal co-star Rishi Kapoor for the Hindi adaptation of Nancy Meyers' 2015 film The Intern starring Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway.

News18.com

Updated:January 27, 2020, 9:58 PM IST
Deepika Padukone, Rishi Kapoor to Star in Hindi Remake of Nancy Meyers' The Intern
Deepika Padukone will be coming together with her Love Aaj Kal co-star Rishi Kapoor for the Hindi adaptation of Nancy Meyers' 2015 film The Intern starring Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway.

Popular American director Nancy Meyers' acclaimed film The Intern starring Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro is getting an Indian remake. Starring Deepika Padukone and Rishi Kapoor, The Intern will be remade by Warner Brothers India, Padukone's Ka Productions and Azure Entertainment.

Deepika took to Instagram to officially confirm that she will be starring and producing The Intern along with Rishi Kapoor, who she appeared with in Love Aaj Kal. "Thrilled to present my next!🎞 The Indian adaptation of #TheIntern. A 2021 release! Presented by @_kaproductions @warnerbrosindia and @iamazureent. See you at the movies!#RishiKapoor," she wrote on Instagram.

Check it out below:

The Intern is the story of Ben Whittaker (Niro), a seventy-year-old widower, who realises that he is not cut out for retirement and applies as a senior intern for a skeptical boss at an online fashion site. Rene Russo, Anders Holm, Andrew Rannells, Adam DeVine and Zack Pearlman also starred in the film.

Deepika was last seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, a film based on the real-life story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. She also produced the film.

Rishi Kapoor, on the other hand, was seen in Azure Entertainment's film The Body, directed by Jeethu Joseph and co-starring Emraan Hashmi, Sobhita Dhulipala and Vedhika.

