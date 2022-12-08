Deepika Padukone Rocks Statement Monochrome Look at Mumbai Airport

2022 seems to have been a busy year for Deepika Padukone. She starred in the much talked about movie Gehraiyaan and turned a jury member for the Cannes Film Festival. She also donned the hat of an entrepreneur as she launched her self-care brand. Adding another feather to her cap, the actress is gearing up to unveil the FIFA World Cup Trophy in Qatar ahead of the finals. The actress, who will be seen in a cameo in Cirkus, took out time to promote her new song Current Laga Re with Ranveer Singh recently.

Paparazzi spotted Deepika at the Mumbai airport as she headed to launch the song from Rohit Shetty’s directorial. The Piku actress was seen donning an all-black ensemble which included a black T-shirt and black trousers. She added a dash of style by sporting black sunglasses.

Check out the video here:

Earlier, Deepika had uploaded a promotional video of the song Current Laga Re featuring her in a gorgeous pink and green ensemble while Ranveer Singh looked dapper in a black outfit dancing to the upbeat music. Her caption read, “Now that’s one hell of a compliment! See y’all tomorrow!” Fans quickly rushed to the comment section and showered love. One user wrote, “They weren't lying with the compliment cause you are indeed our queen of entertainment”. Another user commented, “Can't wait can't wait”!

Check out the promotional video here:

Cirkus is helmed by Rohit Shetty and will star Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Sharma to name a few. It is bankrolled by Rohit Shetty Productionz and T-Series.

Deepika will also star opposite Shah Rukh Khan for Pathaan, which is slated to release on 25th January 2023. She also has Siddharth Anand’s action-packed movie Fighter with Hrithik Roshan in her kitty.

