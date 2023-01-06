CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#DelhiAccident#Budget2023
Home » News » Movies » Deepika Padukone Rocks Yellow Bikini As She Sails On A Luxury Yacht With Ranveer Singh, Watch
1-MIN READ

Deepika Padukone Rocks Yellow Bikini As She Sails On A Luxury Yacht With Ranveer Singh, Watch

By: Entertainment Bureau

News18.com

Last Updated: January 06, 2023, 18:01 IST

Mumbai, India

Deepika Padukone shares a new video a day after his birthday.

Deepika Padukone shares a new video a day after his birthday.

Deepika Padukone shared a new video in which she was seen enjoying a ride on a yacht. The actress slipped into a yellow bikini and white overall for the ride.

Actress Deepika Padukone treated fans to a video taken by Ranveer Singh in which she was enjoying time away from the spotlight. The actress, who will soon be seen in Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham, celebrated her 37th birthday on Thursday. While she chose to stay away from social media on her special day, she returned to Instagram and shared the new video along with her resolution for the year.

In the video, Deepika Padukone was seen in a state of bliss and enjoying the breeze on a yacht while Ranveer Singh captured her at the moment. Deepika was seen wearing a yellow bikini with a white overall and enjoying the moment. Sharing the video, Deepika wrote, “A glimpse of what the past year has been like, at least on most days, and what I intend for it to be more of in the new year: Being Present. May we all Thrive, Be Present and Live In Gratitude this year…"

“PS: Here’s thanking each and every one of you for the birthday blessings. 🎥: @ranveersingh," she added. She shared the video with the song What You Need by KAYTRANADA feat. Charlotte Day Wilson playing in the background.

RELATED NEWS

Ranveer and Deepika had recently jetted off to Alibaug, where they rang in the New Year. The couple was spotted making their way out of Mumbai on Christmas and returned from their trip a week later. Ranveer made a trip to Mumbai in between to drop his mother back.

On the work front, Deepika has a number of films in the pipeline. These include Pathaan, set to release this month, Project K with Prabhas, Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, the remake of The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan and Singham Again.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh was last seen in Cirkus. He has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in the pipeline.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

About the Author
Entertainment Bureau
Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More
Tags:
  1. bollywood
  2. Deepika Padukone
  3. Ranveer Singh
first published:January 06, 2023, 17:38 IST
last updated:January 06, 2023, 18:01 IST
Read More