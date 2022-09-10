Deepika Padukone's Role in Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra Part 2 Revealed? Find Out

Spoiler ahead

Brahmastra Part I features Ranbir Kapoor as the titular hero Shiva, his actor-wife Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy in key roles. In the film, Ranbir plays Shiva, a man with supernatural powers, and Alia as his love interest Isha and Amitabh as Guruji.

Brahmastra: Part One Shiva, which was released on September 9, is the first in an ambitiously planned trilogy, marks the beginning of a new cinematic universe, ‘The Astraverse’. It is being reported that Deepika Padukone has been roped in to play the female lead in Brahmastra Part 2. According to a report in BollywoodLife.com, Deepika will play Ranbir’s mother, who is vaguely visible in one scene of Brahmastra Part I. As per the report, Deepika’s character might shape the entire progress and transformation of Shiva.

Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva, directed by Ayan Mukerji, focuses on the story of Shiva (Ranbir), a youngster with a superpower to control fire. Dubbed an ‘astra’, Shiva has visions in which he learns that the world is in danger. Unknowingly, he sets off on a journey to not only protect the universe but also to discover his hidden powers.

News18 Showsha’s review of Brahmastra reads: “Brahmastra is a bold and audacious attempt. It is a film that has been percolating in Mukerji’s head for the last ten years. If you can let go of your version and embrace the filmmaker’s – if you’re not the one who’ve apparently made their minds up (thanks to the social media) about the film before seeing it – then Brahmastra is a hugely rewarding experience: rich, soulful and exciting in the way that only comes from seeing the finest cast and crew at work.”

