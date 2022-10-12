Deepika First Time Talks About Ranveer Since Separation Rumours, Tells Meghan Markle 'My Husband...'

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh recently sparked separation rumours after some unconfirmed media reports and tweets claiming the same went viral on the internet. However, the couple dispelled those rumours with their social media PDA.

Now, Deepika has spoken about Ranveer for the first time since separation rumours emerged. Deepika recorded a special podcast with former actress and philanthropist Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex. According to Times Now.com, Deepika gushed about Ranveer on the podcast and even said that he’d be happy to see her once she is back. Deepika has been quite busy with multiple work commitments. She recently walked the ramp for Paris Fashion Week for the renowned brand Louis Vuitton.

The actress revealed that she and Ranveer have been away from home for quite some time due to work. “My husband was at a music festival for a week and he’s just come back. So, he’s gonna be happy to see my face,” Deepika said.

Recently, it was reported that all was not well between Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. It all started after a viral Tweet claimed that the two actors’ marriage seemed to have hit a rough patch. However, later, Ranveer hinted that such reports were mere rumours after he attended the FICCI Frames fast track event where he spoke about 10 years of togetherness with Deepika. “Touchwood… We met and started dating in 2012… so 2022 is ten years of me and Deepika,” he said.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Cirkus along with Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez. The film will hit theatres in December this year. Besides Circus, he will also be sharing the screen with Alia Bhatt for Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

On the other hand, Deepika Padukone has several big releases in her pipeline. She will be sharing the screen with Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan. Besides this, she has also been shooting for Project K which stars Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan too. Deepika will also be seen in the Hindi remake of The Intern.

