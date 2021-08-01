Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan Congratulate Shuttler PV Sindhu on Olympic Bronze

PV Sindhu on Sunday became the second Indian athlete to clinch successive Olympics medals when she defeated He Bingjiao of China in the badminton women’s singles to win the bronze medal at the ongoing Tokyo Games. Sindhu won 21-13, 21-15 for her second straight Olympic medal, adding to the silver medal she clinched at the Rio Games in 2016.

Sindhu was gunning to become the country’s first ever individual gold medalist in badminton singles but her dream ended on Saturday when she lost to world’s no 1 Tai Tzu-ying in the semifinal. Before that, the Indian was in red-hot form having not dropped a single game in her run to the last-four stage.

On this historic win, Bollywood celebs congratulated Sindhu. Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora, Samantha Akkineni, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan and other film personalities hailed Sindhu’s feat in the sporting arena.

After Mirabai Chanu made the country by bringing home the silver medal in weightlifting competition, Sindhu becomes the second woman to win a medal till now at the ongoing Olympics.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here