Deepika Padukone Says Hrithik Roshan Playing Lord Krishna in Draupadi is Mere Rumour

Recently, Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan made headlines when the former tweeted that the War actor looked like the dessert 'Death By Chocolate'. There was even more frenzy when the two met up at Rohini Iyer's party and Hrithik was seen feeding the actress the dessert.

After this, several reports came up saying that Roshan is in talks to play Lord Krishna in Nitesh Tiwary's Mahabharata adaptation, where Deepika will be playing Draupadi. Now, the actress has addressed whether or not these reports are true.

“These are mere rumours and I have no clue about who is spreading it. All I know it that the movie Draupadi is still being worked upon. In fact, we haven’t finalised the script of the movie yet. As of now, we are looking for a talented director for the movie. Once the director is finalised, we will move towards the next step,” Deepika was quoted as saying by Pinkvilla.

Meanwhile, Deepika is currently awaiting the release of Chhapaak, a film based on the life of acid attack survivor and activist Laxmi Agarwal. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film stars Vikrant Massey as the male lead. The film is slated to release on January 10, 2020.

Apart from that, the actress will also be seen in Kabir Khan's sports biopic '83, based on India's historic 1983 cricket world cup win. Padukone will be playing Romi Bhatia, the wife of Kapil Dev, who is being played by Ranveer Singh. The film will release on April 10, 2020.

