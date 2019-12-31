Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Deepika Padukone Says Hrithik Roshan Playing Lord Krishna in Draupadi is Mere Rumour

Deepika Padukone has addressed rumours that Hrithik Roshan will be playing Lord Krishna in the Mahabharata adaptation.

News18.com

Updated:December 31, 2019, 2:16 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Deepika Padukone Says Hrithik Roshan Playing Lord Krishna in Draupadi is Mere Rumour
Images: Instagram

Recently, Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan made headlines when the former tweeted that the War actor looked like the dessert 'Death By Chocolate'. There was even more frenzy when the two met up at Rohini Iyer's party and Hrithik was seen feeding the actress the dessert.

After this, several reports came up saying that Roshan is in talks to play Lord Krishna in Nitesh Tiwary's Mahabharata adaptation, where Deepika will be playing Draupadi. Now, the actress has addressed whether or not these reports are true.

“These are mere rumours and I have no clue about who is spreading it. All I know it that the movie Draupadi is still being worked upon. In fact, we haven’t finalised the script of the movie yet. As of now, we are looking for a talented director for the movie. Once the director is finalised, we will move towards the next step,” Deepika was quoted as saying by Pinkvilla.

Meanwhile, Deepika is currently awaiting the release of Chhapaak, a film based on the life of acid attack survivor and activist Laxmi Agarwal. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film stars Vikrant Massey as the male lead. The film is slated to release on January 10, 2020.

Apart from that, the actress will also be seen in Kabir Khan's sports biopic '83, based on India's historic 1983 cricket world cup win. Padukone will be playing Romi Bhatia, the wife of Kapil Dev, who is being played by Ranveer Singh. The film will release on April 10, 2020.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram