1-min read

Deepika Padukone Says Husband Ranveer Singh is a Completely Different Person at Home

Deepika Padukone says she gives Ranveer Singh only almonds and coconut water in the morning.

News18.com

Updated:March 1, 2019, 1:45 PM IST
Deepika Padukone Says Husband Ranveer Singh is a Completely Different Person at Home
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. (Image: Getty Images)
Deepika Padukone says Ranveer Singh not his usual uncontainable, whacky self when he is at home with her. In fact, she says he is an entirely different person when not working.

Padukone was recently asked the secret of Singh’s energy at an event in Kochi. Revealing that she only gives him almonds and coconut water in the morning, she said, “I don’t know what happens when he leaves the house as he’s an extremely different person then which I think also people will start seeing.”

“Like if you see it in his work, which is that there’s an extremely quiet side to him, there’s an extremely intelligent side to him, there’s a very sensitive and emotional side to him, there’s a vulnerable childlike innocence, so there are so many facets to him,” she added.

Padukone had earlier revealed that Singh took longer than her to get ready. At a recent beauty awards night, she said, “He takes longer in the shower, longer in the loo, longer to get ready, longer to get into bed…” As the audience started laughing, she repeated, “I said longer to get into bed.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Padukone is currently prepping for her forthcoming film Chhapaak, which is based on acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal’s life. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, it also stars Vikrant Massey, who will essay the role of Agarwal’s partner Alok Dixit.

