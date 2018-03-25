English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Deepika Padukone Says India 'Long Way' From Ending Mental Illness Stigma
The 32-year-old, who starred in the hits Padmaavat and xXx: Return of Xander Cage opposite Vin Diesel, founded the Live Laugh Love Foundation to create awareness about mental health.
Deepika Padukone in a still from the film Padmaavat. (Image: YouTube)
Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone called Friday for bolder efforts by Indians to end the stigma surrounding mental illness. "We have a long way to go," said the A-lister, who went public about her struggle with depression in 2015 and won praise for her campaign to spark public discourse on mental health in a country that has traditionally considered such illnesses taboo.
The 32-year-old, who starred in the hits Padmaavat and xXx: Return of Xander Cage opposite Vin Diesel, founded the Live Laugh Love Foundation to create awareness about mental health.
The charity on Friday launched the results of a survey it conducted in eight Indian cities, including New Delhi and Mumbai, which showed nearly half of Indians held prejudices against people with mental illnesses. Three out of five of the 3,556 people interviewed for the study referred to the mentally ill using terms like "retard", "crazy", or "stupid".
While a little more than half expressed some fear towards mentally unhealthy people -- with many preferring they be ostracised -- over three-fourths showed sympathy. Fifty-one percent said they would seek professional help if they suffered from a mental illness, signalling a shift in the fear and shame usually attached with it in India.
"What gives us immense satisfaction is... knowing that the stigma built around mental illness over the years is now slowly reducing," Padukone said in New Delhi, while noting, "We have come a long way in the last three years, there is increased... awareness, but I still think we have a long way to go."
More than 50 million Indians suffered from depression and over 30 million from anxiety disorders in 2015, a World Health Organization (WHO) study released last year said. In December, India's president warned that the country of 1.3 billion people faces "a possible mental health epidemic" while releasing a report that found 10 percent Indians suffered from at least one mental illness.
India has the highest number of suicides in South Asia after Sri Lanka, according to the WHO.
"(We need) to contribute towards building a more caring and inclusive society where those suffering from mental illnesses have a society that they can trust and rely on," Padukone said, adding, "India needs it and the world needs it now more than ever before."
Also Watch
The 32-year-old, who starred in the hits Padmaavat and xXx: Return of Xander Cage opposite Vin Diesel, founded the Live Laugh Love Foundation to create awareness about mental health.
The charity on Friday launched the results of a survey it conducted in eight Indian cities, including New Delhi and Mumbai, which showed nearly half of Indians held prejudices against people with mental illnesses. Three out of five of the 3,556 people interviewed for the study referred to the mentally ill using terms like "retard", "crazy", or "stupid".
While a little more than half expressed some fear towards mentally unhealthy people -- with many preferring they be ostracised -- over three-fourths showed sympathy. Fifty-one percent said they would seek professional help if they suffered from a mental illness, signalling a shift in the fear and shame usually attached with it in India.
"What gives us immense satisfaction is... knowing that the stigma built around mental illness over the years is now slowly reducing," Padukone said in New Delhi, while noting, "We have come a long way in the last three years, there is increased... awareness, but I still think we have a long way to go."
More than 50 million Indians suffered from depression and over 30 million from anxiety disorders in 2015, a World Health Organization (WHO) study released last year said. In December, India's president warned that the country of 1.3 billion people faces "a possible mental health epidemic" while releasing a report that found 10 percent Indians suffered from at least one mental illness.
India has the highest number of suicides in South Asia after Sri Lanka, according to the WHO.
"(We need) to contribute towards building a more caring and inclusive society where those suffering from mental illnesses have a society that they can trust and rely on," Padukone said, adding, "India needs it and the world needs it now more than ever before."
Also Watch
-
Sudhir Mishra, Dia Mirza, Tillotama Shome Bat For Content-Driven Films
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
News18 REEL Movie Awards: Irrfan Khan Bags Best Actor (Male) Award For Hindi Medium
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
-
Thursday 22 March , 2018
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Tvf's The Bachelors Team Ecstatic On Winning Their First Award
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
Sudhir Mishra, Dia Mirza, Tillotama Shome Bat For Content-Driven Films
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 News18 REEL Movie Awards: Irrfan Khan Bags Best Actor (Male) Award For Hindi Medium
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
Thursday 22 March , 2018 News18 Reel Movie Awards: Tvf's The Bachelors Team Ecstatic On Winning Their First Award
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Steve Smith Fighting For Job as CA Announce Ball Tampering Probe
- 'Embarrassed' Smith Refuses to Step Down as Captain After Ball Tampering Incident
- Jacqueline Fernandez Resumes Salman Khan's Race 3 Shoot Post-injury
- Elon Musk Deletes Facebook Pages of Tesla, SpaceX On a Twitter Challenge
- Shahid Thinks Mira Would Date This Bollywood Star If They Were Not Married