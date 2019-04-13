English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Deepika Padukone Says It's Unfair to Put Women Under Pressure to Embrace Motherhood
Deepika Padukone is rather miffed with the 'when are you planning a baby' questions being thrown at her.
Deepika Padukone is rather miffed with the 'when are you planning a baby' questions being thrown at her.
Bollywood actresses are always plagued by two staple questions at almost every media interaction. One is about marriage and the other is about motherhood. Now that Deepika Padukone has already answered the first question by tying the knot with Ranveer Singh last November, she is now being asked the second - when are you planning a baby?
In an interview with express.co.uk recently, Deepika made it clear that it wasn't fair to put women through pressure by constantly asking them about embracing motherhood. "It will happen when it has to happen. Motherhood trumps being married. That's what I hear from people who have had children. Of course, it will happen at some point but no, I think it is unfair to put women through that, to put a couple through that. I guess the day we stop asking the questions is when we will bring about change," she said.
Deepika hasn't had a release since last year's Padmaavat, although that doesn't create a dent in her popularity. Her lavish wedding with Ranveer made headlines for months and their relationship continues to be among the most talked about in B-Town.
The actress is now making a post-wedding comeback into movies with Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, in which she plays the role of an acid attack victim. Recently, the first look of Deepika was revealed from the film. She was also spotted shooting the film in Delhi alongwith co-actor Vikrant Massey. She was mobbed by fans while shooting at Janpath in Delhi a few days ago.
Chhapaak has been the talk of the town since it went on the floors. The film is slated to release on January 10, 2020.
