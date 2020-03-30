MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Deepika Padukone Reveals Why Ranveer Singh is Easiest Person to Live with During Quarantine

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Deepika reveals in a candid conversation that Ranveer sleeps through most of the day, which gives her time to do the things she wants.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 30, 2020, 1:51 PM IST
Share this:

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are seemingly making the most of their quarantine time together. Eating, exercising and even cleaning together, DeepVeer seem to be enjoying every bit of the quality time they are spending at their residence in Mumbai. Recently, in an interview with Rajeev Masand over video call, Deepika said that Ranveer is the easiest person to live with during lockdown.

When asked why, Deepika said, “I have to say, he’s the easiest person to live with in this scenario. He’s sleeping for about 20 hours, which really allows me time to do things that I want to do.”

“For the four hours that he’s awake, we’re either watching a movie, eating, exercising. He’s a real joy to be with at this time. No demands, no hassles, he’s very easy,” she added.

In the same interview, Deepika Padukone has defended putting up workout videos during the crucial times of the novel coronavirus outbreak in the world on social media.

Read: Deepika Padukone Defends Sharing Workout Videos Amid Pandemic, Says 'It Keeps Ranveer & Me Going'

“I know a lot of people have a problem with exercise videos that are going up,” Deepika said, “but to be honest, putting up exercise videos -- rather, exercising, not putting up videos -- it’s more about how you feel. It’s not really about how you look.”

Meanwhile, ever since self-isolating due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Deepika has been keeping her fans entertained. She has been posting pictures and videos of different activities she is doing at home and captioning it as, "Season 1:Episode 1. Productivity in the time of COVID-19!"

Since the first post in the series, Deepika has shared glimpses of organising her cupboard, work-outs, eating healthy, putting labels on food items and even gorging on dessert.

On the work front, Deepika will be seen sharing screen space with her husband Ranveer Singh in "'83".

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story