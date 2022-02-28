Deepika Padukone Says She Was Asked to Get Breast Implants at 18; Reveals the Best Advice She Got From SRK

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone left the audience impressed with her performance in the latest movie Gehraiyaan. The cast of Shakun Batra’s directorial graced the cover of Filmfare magazine for the February edition. Speaking to the magazine, Deepika revealed some of the best and the worst advice she has received throughout her career.

The 36-year-old actress told Filmfare, “The worst advice I received was to get breast implants. I was all of 18 and I often wonder how I had the wisdom to not take it seriously.” The actress also shared that the best advice she has received has mostly come from Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan. Deepika made her debut in the Hindi film industry with Om Shanti Om starring opposite Shah Rukh.

The actress told Filmfare, “Shah Rukh gives good advice and I got a lot from him. One of the most valuable pieces of advice I got from him was to always work with people you know you are going to have a good time with, because while you are making a movie you are also living life, making memories and creating experiences.”

Deepika will soon share screen space with Shah Rukh in Pathan, which marks their fourth collaboration after Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express and Happy New Year.

The actress shared her experience of portraying the character of Alisha in her latest movie, Gehraiyaan. Deepika shared some shots from the movie featuring herself, Naseeruddin Shah, and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The actress shared the post on Instagram along with a caption where she mentioned that the response to her latest film has been “dizzying to say the least." Deepika added that playing Alisha has been her most “visceral, indelible and delicious experience as an artist." The actress mentioned that though she is happy and overwhelmed she is also truly grateful and humbled for all the reactions that the movie has garnered.

Have you checked Deepika’s Instagram post yet?

