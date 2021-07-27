Deepika Padukone Scares Fans with Spooky Post, Is it a New Horror Film Announcement?

Deepika Padukone baffled her fans and followers with her latest post on Instagram. The short sepia toned video showed the actor in a gilded photo frame against a wallpapered wall. Deepika is seen sitting on a stool wearing denims and a loose sweater in the photo, with her eyes closed. As the camera zooms in closer, past the floating balloons, the photo suddenly comes alive and she is seen gasping for breath. Right then, another version of the actress appears and pops the one sitting in the photo like a balloon.

The second Deepika then sits down on the same stool in the same position, with her eyes open this time, as the camera zooms out to show eyeballs floating outside the photo frame on the wall. The clip is accompanied by an eerie music and ends with Deepika’s giggle in the end. In the comments, while some fans admired the creative video, others wondered if it was an indication of a film, “Is dt a movie. I hope it is," read one comment, while another said, “Got goosebumps."

It’s been a while since Deepika was seen onscreen. The actress was last seen in her own production Chhapaak in 2019. Her next appearance was supposed to be alongside husband Ranveer Singh in ’83, but the film’s release got delayed due to the pandemic.

