Deepika Padukone Second Most Followed Indian Celeb on Instagram

Deepika Padukone is winning the internet with her charm. She is now the second most followed Indian celebrity after Priyanka Chopra on Instagram.She 'moonwalked' after touching the 30 million followers mark on the photo-video sharing app. To thank her fans, Deepika shared a video of herself doing Michel Jackson's famous dance step.Recently, she became the first woman to be featured in the top 5 list of the highest paid Indian actors in a survey conducted by the Forbes magazine. With Rs 112.8 crore earning—courtesy Padmaavat and her many brand endorsements—she featured at the fourth position.On the work front, Deepika has finally chalked out her next project with Meghna Gulzar, which is based on the life of an acid attack survivor. The film is based on Laxmi, an acid attack survivor, who was assaulted by a man after she rejected his marriage proposal in 2005. A year later, she filed a PIL seeking to frame a new law or an amendment to existing criminal laws and asking for a total ban on the sale of acid. Later in 2014, she became a recipient of the US State Department's International Women of Courage Award. Breaking all barriers, she also walked the ramp at London Fashion Week in 2016.