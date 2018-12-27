English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Deepika Padukone Second Most Followed Indian Celeb on Instagram
Deepika Padukone is winning the internet with her charm. She is now the second most followed Indian celebrity after Priyanka Chopra on Instagram.
Image: Deepika Padukone/Instagram
Deepika Padukone is winning the internet with her charm. She is now the second most followed Indian celebrity after Priyanka Chopra on Instagram.
She ‘moonwalked’ after touching the 30 million followers mark on the photo-video sharing app. To thank her fans, Deepika shared a video of herself doing Michel Jackson's famous dance step.
Recently, she became the first woman to be featured in the top 5 list of the highest paid Indian actors in a survey conducted by the Forbes magazine. With Rs 112.8 crore earning—courtesy Padmaavat and her many brand endorsements—she featured at the fourth position.
On the work front, Deepika has finally chalked out her next project with Meghna Gulzar, which is based on the life of an acid attack survivor. The film is based on Laxmi, an acid attack survivor, who was assaulted by a man after she rejected his marriage proposal in 2005. A year later, she filed a PIL seeking to frame a new law or an amendment to existing criminal laws and asking for a total ban on the sale of acid. Later in 2014, she became a recipient of the US State Department’s International Women of Courage Award. Breaking all barriers, she also walked the ramp at London Fashion Week in 2016.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
She ‘moonwalked’ after touching the 30 million followers mark on the photo-video sharing app. To thank her fans, Deepika shared a video of herself doing Michel Jackson's famous dance step.
Recently, she became the first woman to be featured in the top 5 list of the highest paid Indian actors in a survey conducted by the Forbes magazine. With Rs 112.8 crore earning—courtesy Padmaavat and her many brand endorsements—she featured at the fourth position.
On the work front, Deepika has finally chalked out her next project with Meghna Gulzar, which is based on the life of an acid attack survivor. The film is based on Laxmi, an acid attack survivor, who was assaulted by a man after she rejected his marriage proposal in 2005. A year later, she filed a PIL seeking to frame a new law or an amendment to existing criminal laws and asking for a total ban on the sale of acid. Later in 2014, she became a recipient of the US State Department’s International Women of Courage Award. Breaking all barriers, she also walked the ramp at London Fashion Week in 2016.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: The Accidental Prime Minister, Not An Engaging Watch
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
Amarjeet Singh | Super Fan's Struggles Behind Collecting Over 5000 Autographs
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Wednesday 26 December , 2018
2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Movie Review: The Accidental Prime Minister, Not An Engaging Watch
Friday 11 January , 2019 Amarjeet Singh | Super Fan's Struggles Behind Collecting Over 5000 Autographs
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Wednesday 26 December , 2018 2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
Sunday 30 December , 2018 2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Manikarnika Vs Thackeray: Kangana Ranaut, Nawazuddin Siddiqui Films Get Rave Reviews
- Why Would Anyone Do That? Nawazuddin Siddiqui Says No Fatwa Against Him For 'Thackeray'
- Renault Names New Leaders After Ghosn Bows Out, Jean-Dominique Senard Announced as New Chairman
- Karnataka Auto Driver is Providing 24x7 Transport Services to Pregnant Women
- A 'Jabra' Fan, With Insane Photoshop Skills, is Gatecrashing Bollywood Parties
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results