Deepika Padukone Seeks Blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple Ahead of Ranveer Singh Starrer 83's Release

Ranveer Singh starrer sports drama 83 is all set to have its grand theatrical release in a couple of hours. Directed by Kabir Singh, the film chronicles India’s win under Kapil Dev’s captainship when the team defeated West Indies in the final to clinch their first-ever World Cup trophy in 1983. Before its release, Deepika Padukone, who is also a producer of this film was clicked visiting the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai to pray and seek blessings for the film.

A video shared by a Bollywood paparazzo shows the actress entering the temple dressed in a pink ethnic outfit. Watch it here:

Meanwhile, the film had its grand premiere in Mumbai on Wednesday evening. Ranveer Singh made a stylish entry at the premiere in an all-white ensemble. The actor looked dapper in a white tuxedo which he teamed with uber-cool shades. Ranveer greeted paparazzi with folded hands and also posed with his director Kabir Khan, who looked in great spirits. Ranveer, who plays former Indian captain Kapil Dev in 83, also got a tight hug from the man himself.

Kapil Dev was all smiles as he struck some happy poses with Ranveer. But it was Deepika Padukone who stole the show in a stunning strapless gown with a diamond neckpiece. Ranveer and Deepika also shared some mushy moments on the red carpet as they posed together for the paparazzi. Ranveer Singh’s ‘Gully Boy’ co-star Alia Bhatt also attended the screening of 83.

83 also stars actors Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, and R Badree.

