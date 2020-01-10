Deepika Padukone Seeks Blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple, See Pics
Deepika sought blessings of the almighty on the occasion of her film Chhapaak's release. She visited the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai.
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak has hit the screens on Friday. The Meghna Gulzar directorial is based on the life of Laxmi Agarwal, an acid attack survivor.
On account of the release of her movie, Deepika visited the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai to seek blessing from Lord Ganesha. The actress was spotted donning a cream-colored salwar-suit. She completed her look with a ponytail, subtle make-up and jhumkas.
A video and several pics of Deepika was shared on Instagram where she can be seen entering and exiting the temple.
Earlier, elated by her performance in the film, Deepika’s actor-husband Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram account and wrote, “You blended strength with vulnerability and lent dignity to an immensely complex portrayal in such a fine manner that I’m simply awestruck at your craft. Its staggering and astonishing what you’ve achieved with Malti. A glowing gem in your repertoire. I love you baby. I’ve never been more proud of you.”
Ranveer also hailed Meghna for another fine piece of art.
“Meghna, your film gives the audience hope and courage. It shows you the best and worst of humanity in a kaleidoscopic cinematic spectrum. It elucidates a subject that we’ve only ever heard of but never really fully understood. It offers a definitive and insightful deep-dive into the horrific gamut of acid violence. The story shakes you to your core and then lifts you heroically until your emotions soar. Talvar, Raazi and now Chhapaak…” the Gully Boy actor wrote.
View this post on Instagram
Meghna, your film gives the audience hope and courage. It shows you the best and worst of humanity in a kaleidoscopic cinematic spectrum. It elucidates a subject that we’ve only ever heard of but never really fully understood. It offers a definitive and insightful deep-dive into the horrific gamut of acid violence. The story shakes you to your core and then lifts you heroically until your emotions soar. Talvar, Raazi and now Chhapaak..may I say “Bravo!” And “Encore!” ❤️ My baby. I’ve witnessed you toil relentlessly to create this special piece of work. You’ve been an engine behind the project, and are the soul of the film. This is the most important instalment in your body of work. You laboured with such honesty in intent and action. You dug deep and fought through your challenges, faced your fears, overcame your struggles and today you and your team stand triumphant as the creators of one of the films of our times. Your performance is way more than everything I thought it could and would be. It’s moved me, stirred me and stayed with me. You blended strength with vulnerability and lent dignity to an immensely complex portrayal in such a fine manner that I’m simply awestruck at your craft. Its staggering and astonishing what you’ve achieved with Malti. A glowing gem in your repertoire. I love you baby. I’ve never been more proud of you. @deepikapadukone #chhapaak
Deepika will now be seen in former Indian cricketer Kapil Dev’s biopic-- '83. The role of Kapil is played by Ranveer. Deepika will portray the character of the cricketer’s wife. ‘83 is slated to release on April 10.
