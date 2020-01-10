Deepika Padukone Seeks Blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple, See Pics

Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak has hit the screens on Friday. The Meghna Gulzar directorial is based on the life of Laxmi Agarwal, an acid attack survivor.

On account of the release of her movie, Deepika visited the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai to seek blessing from Lord Ganesha. The actress was spotted donning a cream-colored salwar-suit. She completed her look with a ponytail, subtle make-up and jhumkas.

A video and several pics of Deepika was shared on Instagram where she can be seen entering and exiting the temple.

Earlier, elated by her performance in the film, Deepika’s actor-husband Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram account and wrote, “You blended strength with vulnerability and lent dignity to an immensely complex portrayal in such a fine manner that I’m simply awestruck at your craft. Its staggering and astonishing what you’ve achieved with Malti. A glowing gem in your repertoire. I love you baby. I’ve never been more proud of you.”

Ranveer also hailed Meghna for another fine piece of art.

“Meghna, your film gives the audience hope and courage. It shows you the best and worst of humanity in a kaleidoscopic cinematic spectrum. It elucidates a subject that we’ve only ever heard of but never really fully understood. It offers a definitive and insightful deep-dive into the horrific gamut of acid violence. The story shakes you to your core and then lifts you heroically until your emotions soar. Talvar, Raazi and now Chhapaak…” the Gully Boy actor wrote.

Deepika will now be seen in former Indian cricketer Kapil Dev’s biopic-- '83. The role of Kapil is played by Ranveer. Deepika will portray the character of the cricketer’s wife. ‘83 is slated to release on April 10.

