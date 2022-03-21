Deepika Padukone Seems to Show Middle Finger In Viral Picture From Sets of Pathaan | Here's What We Know

While Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan are currently shooting for their upcoming movie Pathaan, several pictures from the sets have repeatedly gone viral. In the latest one, Deepika can be seen standing along with SRK on a balcony. However, what caught everyone’s attention is something else.

In the picture, Deepika can be seen dressed in a long black jacket as she shows a middle finger to the cameras. Several fans suggest that Deepika did not like the bikini pictures which were earlier leaked from the sets of Pathaan and therefore showing middle finger is a way with which she is expressing displeasure. “What’s happening? Have people been clicking despite being asked not to? Is she angry because of those bikini photos? Those photos looked awkward so I don’t think they were leaked on purpose,” one of the fans wrote. Another of Deepika’s fans wrote, “It’s common nowadays to show middle finger what’s the big deal…if this was done by any Hollywood actress.. it would be named as cool iconic. Kendall Jenner does it often..the comments are so dumb.”

Advertisement

Check out the viral picture here:

For the unversed, just a few days back, another picture of Deepika had gone viral from the sets of Pathaan in which she was seen flaunting her hottest look in a neon bikini. Other than this, a shirtless picture of Shah Rukh Khan had also gone viral that too raised temperature on social media. In the click, SRK was seen flaunting his eight-pack abs.

Talking about Pathaan, Deepika and Shah Rukh Khan are currently shooting in Spain for the movie. The film also features John Abraham and marks SRK’s return on the big screen after a gap of five years. Pathaan is directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Aditya Chopra’s Yash Raj Production. It will hit the theatres on January 25 next year. This means that Pathaan will clash at the box office with Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter which is also releasing on January 25. This also means that it will be Deepika vs Deepika at the box office. Interestingly, both Pathan and Fighter are directed by Siddharth Anand.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.