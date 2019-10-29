Deepika Padukone Sends Personalised Notes to 40 Fans After Reaching 40 Mn on Instagram
Deepika Padukone has reached a new milestone on Instagram. She thanked her fans for making this possible.
Image of Deepika Padukone, courtesy of instagram
Bollywood actors and actresses enjoy having a massive number of followers on social media to share details about their lives with. Despite being widely popular, they love reaching new milestones. Recently, Deepika Padukone celebrated reaching the 40 million followers mark on Instagram.
Going by her Instagram posts, it is evident that Deepika Padukone is quite happy with her recent feat. She expressed her excitement in a small video where she decided to share her happiness with the fans. In the video, Deepika Padukone can be seen singing her pictures and putting them in envelopes to be shared with fans. In the caption, she said, "40 personalized notes for 40 of you. Thank you for all your love!"
View this post on Instagram
40 personalised notes for 40 of you.Thank you for all your love!❤️ #40Million!
On the work front, Deepika Padukone will be next appearing in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak where she will be playing an acid attack victim. The film also marks her debut as a producer. It is set to release on January 10, 2020. Following that, she will also be appearing in Kabir Khan's Kapil Dev biopic '83 starring Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev. Padukone will be portraying his on-screen wife Romi Dev. '83 will be releasing on April 10, 2020.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Aarey Forest Row : What is the Development vs Environment Debate? | Crux+
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan Planning Roman Vacay for Her 46th Birthday?
- Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal Spark off Dating Rumours at Diwali Party
- Samsung Takes on iPhone Slofies by Releasing New Update on Galaxy S10
- The Complete Air Purifier Buying Guide: Here is How to Beat The Delhi Pollution
- Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro With 108-Megapixel Penta-Camera, 5X Optical Zoom to Launch on November 5