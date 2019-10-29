Deepika Padukone Sends Personalised Notes to 40 Fans After Reaching 40 Mn on Instagram

Bollywood actors and actresses enjoy having a massive number of followers on social media to share details about their lives with. Despite being widely popular, they love reaching new milestones. Recently, Deepika Padukone celebrated reaching the 40 million followers mark on Instagram.

Going by her Instagram posts, it is evident that Deepika Padukone is quite happy with her recent feat. She expressed her excitement in a small video where she decided to share her happiness with the fans. In the video, Deepika Padukone can be seen singing her pictures and putting them in envelopes to be shared with fans. In the caption, she said, "40 personalized notes for 40 of you. Thank you for all your love!"

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will be next appearing in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak where she will be playing an acid attack victim. The film also marks her debut as a producer. It is set to release on January 10, 2020. Following that, she will also be appearing in Kabir Khan's Kapil Dev biopic '83 starring Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev. Padukone will be portraying his on-screen wife Romi Dev. '83 will be releasing on April 10, 2020.

