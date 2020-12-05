Deepika Padukone Serves Uber-cool Look From the Sets of Shakun Batra's Next

Deepika Padukone recently shared some uber cool looks as she shoots for Shakun Batra’s upcoming movie in Mumbai. The actor was spotted by the paparazzi on Friday as she and her co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi hopped on a yacht.

Wearing ripped light blue denim shorts, white tank top, and white sneakers, Deepika was the personification of chill mode. Considering the health precautions amidst the coronavirus pandemic both the actors were wearing white face masks as well.

The picture was taken by celebrity photographer Manav Manglani who posted it on his Instagram account on Friday. In the picture Deepika and Siddhant can be seen sitting on the deck of a yacht heading to Alibaug for their shoot. The actors are seen wearing white outfits and talking and smiling at each other. Siddhant's T-shirt has a cute heart on it.

The picture has received over 13.8k likes as fans praise Deepika’s new look. A fan page of the actor commented, “LOOKS BEAUTIFUL ”. Another fan commented, “Love her or hate her but you can't ignore her. Power of Deepika.” Praising her recent look a fan said, “This look is ️&my favorite..it gives me instant smile & happiness.... (sic)” Other fans hailed her as queen and some called her, “fireeeeeepikaaaaa”

A monochrome video was also shared from the yacht ride on Deepika’s Instagram Story yesterday. In the video the two actors are seen having a casual conversation as the sea breeze blows.

Shakun Batra’s movie also stars actor Ananya Panday, and the three of them were also seen taking a yacht ride earlier this week. An earlier video posted by celebrity photographer Manav Manglani captured the Khaali Peeli actor walking towards a yacht earlier this week. The actor picked a neutral-toned breezy blouse and white shorts for her shoot day.

On the work front, Deepika will also be seen in Kabir Khan's 83 with husband Ranveer Singh. The film is about the Indian national cricket team's 1983 world cup victory. She will also be seen in an untitled pan-Indian fastasy-thriller with Prabhas.