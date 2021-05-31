Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathan to Resume Shoot After Crew Gets Vaccinated

Shah Rukh Khan will be returning to the big screen after three yearswith an upcoming Bollywood film titled Pathan. SRK was last seen in director Aanand L Rai’s movie Zero, which hit the theatres in 2018. King Khan and the crew of Pathan had shot the first schedule of the movie earlier this year.

The movie directed by Siddharth Anand and bankrolled by Yash Raj Films also stars Deepika Padukone as the female lead. John Abraham will be seen playing a negative role in this action-packed film. For the unversed, Deepika and SRK have collaborated in the past, for movies like Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express and Happy New Year. The two of them were last seen together in the 2014 film Happy New Year. The movie directed by Farah Khan also starred Abhishek Bachchan, Sonu Sood, Boman Irani, Vivaan Shah and Jackie Shroff in important roles.

According to a report published in Mid-Day, Pathan's crew last shot for the film on April 12. After the schedule,the team went on a two-day break and was unable to resume shooting due to the lockdown imposed by the Maharashtra government. This was done by the state to curtail the increasing number of COVID-19 cases.

If a source close to Yash Raj Films is to be believed,the shooting will resume after the entire team of Pathan is vaccinated. It is being said that many crew members have already got the jab,while the ones who haven’t are likely to get vaccinatedin the coming week.

The source also informed the news portal that if all goes well, there are chances that the government might lift the lockdown after June 15. The production house will also be taking all necessary precautions against COVID-19 when they resume shooting. It is being said that the filming will only be done inside the Yash Raj Studio in Andheri, Mumbai.

