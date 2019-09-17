After calling hubby Ranveer Singh a 'trashcan' for finishing her leftover meals, actress Deepika Padukone shared another hilarious meme to describe her relationship with Ranveer which shows a romantic bunny couple expressing love for each other. The meme shows a rabbit saying, "I want to wake up with you the rest of my life" to which its partner replies, "I get up at 5:00 AM". Bringing a twist to the romantic moment, the first rabbit can be seen turning around saying, "Nevermind."

Deepika Padukone posted the adorable meme on her Instagram with a caption, "Also us!" with a Person Face palming emoji.

Ranveer Singh agreed to Deepika Padukone's post and replied, "Yeah, pretty accurate."

The post has already garnered over 9 lakh likes since being posted.

Earlier on Monday, September 16, Deepika posted a funny meme representative of her relationship with Ranveer, taking a dig at her actor husband for helping finish her leftovers.

There is no denying that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been giving major couple goals for a long time now and their social PDA leaves their fans and followers go gaga over it.

DeepVeer got hitched in both Sindhi and Konkani traditions in November 2018 in Italy in the presence of their family and close friends. Notably, the real life couple has featured together in a number of films including Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.

They will next be seen in Kabir Khan's biography of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev in the film '83. While Ranveer will essay the role of Dev, Deepika will play his wife Romi Dev in the film. The film will look back at India's victory at the 1983 cricket world cup. Apart from this, Deepika will be seen essaying the role of acid-attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak.

