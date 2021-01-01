Deepika Padukone Shares Audio Note on New Year After Mysteriously Deleting All Social Media Posts

Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone shocked fans and followers by deleting all posts from her social media platforms on New Year's eve.

The actress deleted all her tweets and Instagram pictures on December 31, and had zero posts and tweets. Now, she has restarted her social media activity with an audio note that says, "Hi everyone, welcome to my audio diary, a record of my thoughts and feelings. I am sure all of you will agree with me but 2020 was a year of uncertainty for everybody. But for me, it was also about gratitude and about being present. As for 2021, all I can wish for myself and for everyone around me is good health and peace of mind. Happy New Year."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

It is not clear why Deepika took the step of wiping out her social media platforms. Currently, she has 27.7 million followers on Twitter and on Instagram she has a fan following of 52.5 million. The actress is currently vacationing with husband, actor Ranveer Singh, in Rajasthan.

Deepika will next be seen in Kabir Khan's 83 where Ranveer plays former World Cup-winning captain of the Indian cricket team, Kapil Dev. Deepika plays Kapil's wife Romi Dev.

She will also be seen in Shakun Batra's yet-untitled next, which also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.

(With IANS inputs)