Deepika Padukone Shares Chhapaak Featurette Muh Dikhai 2.0
Deepika Padukone revealed how she interacted and worked with actual acid attack survivors in preparing for her role in Chhapaak.
Deepika Padukone revealed how she interacted and worked with actual acid attack survivors in preparing for her role in Chhapaak.
Chhapaak portrays the brave journey of Malti, played by Deepika Padukone, who triumphs through every hardship faced post her acid attack. The makers of Chhapaak have initiated a brand new campaign just before the film's release.
A featurette, called Muh Dikhai 2.0, shows how real-life acid-attack survivors worked with Deepika in the movie. In the clip, Deepika interacts with the ladies and enforce due respect in the society.
Watch the video here:
Deepika posted the video with a caption that read, “Badlaav ki Neev shuruaat hoti hai… Badalna hai…”
“When I met these girls, the person looking back at them doesn’t look like what they are used to but eventually their spirit takes over and what they are looking at in the mirror doesn’t matter anymore,” Deepika said in the video.
The movie features 4 survivors and the video exhibits director Megna Gulzar instructing on set.
The film also stars Vikrant Massey, who portrays the role of a journalist and is a prime supporter of Malti. Chhapaak is slated to release on January 10.
After Chhapaak, Deepika will next be seen sharing the screen space with her husband Ranveer Singh in Kabir Singh’s 83.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Year in Review: Apple Held Tradition Close As It Navigated Unchartered Waters
- Kajol Says Her Daughter Nysa was Traumatized After Watching We Are Family
- A Year Into Return Post Motherhood Sabbatical, Humpy Koneru Wins 2019 Women's World Rapid Chess Championship
- 'My Daddy is Behind the Camera': Little Girl's Placard at T20 Mumbai Match is Melting Hearts
- Airtel Rs 558 Prepaid Recharge Validity Reduced to 56 Days: Here Are All The Details