Deepika Padukone Shares Chhapaak Featurette Muh Dikhai 2.0

Deepika Padukone revealed how she interacted and worked with actual acid attack survivors in preparing for her role in Chhapaak.

News18.com

Updated:December 29, 2019, 4:02 PM IST
Chhapaak portrays the brave journey of Malti, played by Deepika Padukone, who triumphs through every hardship faced post her acid attack. The makers of Chhapaak have initiated a brand new campaign just before the film's release.

A featurette, called Muh Dikhai 2.0, shows how real-life acid-attack survivors worked with Deepika in the movie. In the clip, Deepika interacts with the ladies and enforce due respect in the society.

Watch the video here:

Deepika posted the video with a caption that read, “Badlaav ki Neev shuruaat hoti hai… Badalna hai…”

“When I met these girls, the person looking back at them doesn’t look like what they are used to but eventually their spirit takes over and what they are looking at in the mirror doesn’t matter anymore,” Deepika said in the video.

The movie features 4 survivors and the video exhibits director Megna Gulzar instructing on set.

The film also stars Vikrant Massey, who portrays the role of a journalist and is a prime supporter of Malti. Chhapaak is slated to release on January 10.

After Chhapaak, Deepika will next be seen sharing the screen space with her husband Ranveer Singh in Kabir Singh’s 83.

