Deepika Padukone Shares Emotional Post For Piku Co-Star Irrfan Khan, Says 'Please Come Back'

Deepika Padukone, who worked with Irrfan Khan in Shoojit Sircar’s Piku, has shared an emotional post for the late actor. Irrfan passed away on April 29 after a long battle with neuroendocrine tumour.

She posted a behind-the-scenes video from the sets of Piku in the memory of his late co-actor. In the video, both the actors can be seen playing tennis.

“Please come back! #irrfankhan,” she wrote along with the video.

Yesterday, she shared another picture of Irrfan from the sets of Piku. Both the actors bursting out into laughter in a candid picture as director Shoojit is talking to them. She shared a heartfelt note in the memory of the late actor.

“Rest in Peace my Dear Friend... #rana #piku #bhaskor #5yearsofpiku,” she captioned it.

The Padmaavat star earlier shared a black frame on Irrfan’s death. She hasn’t talked much about the co-star ever since.

Piku, directed by Shoojit Sircar, released in May 2015 and clocked five years on Friday. The movie starred Deepika as Piku who looks after her father, played by Amitabh Bachchan, suffering from chronic constipation and bowel movement.

She decides to take his dad to Kolkata and hire a taxi service from Rana Chaudhary, played by Irrfan. The journey brings Piku and Rana closer, however, Bhaskor’s health remains the main concern for Piku.

The movie turned out to be a hit, earning huge profits.

