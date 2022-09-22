Deepika Padukone Shares First BTS Pic From Pathaan But It's Not With Shah Rukh Khan or John Abraham

Deepika Padukone is busy with the post-production of Pathaan and she’s letting her fans get a glimpse of it. The actress on Thursday took to Instagram and shared a picture from what seemed to be the dubbing studio.

In the picture, fans could spot a script placed on the desk while a mic set up kept arranged for recording. A cup rested on the far end of the table. Deepika shared the picture with the caption, “#WIP #pathaan.”

Pathaan will reunite Deepika with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham after several years. SRK and Deepika reunite after nine years. They last worked in Happy New Year, directed by Farah Khan. The actors were paired opposite each other while the movie also starred Abhishek Bachchan, Vivaan Shah, Sonu Sood, and Boman Irani.

Meanwhile, she reunites with John Abraham after 10 years. The actors previously worked in two movies together — Desi Boyz and Race 2. Deepika has also worked with Pathaan director Siddharth Anand in the past. The actress and director collaborated on Bachna Ae Haseeno, which also starred Ranbir Kapoor, Bipasha Basu and Minissha Lamba.

Earlier this year, pictures from the sets of the film leaked online. In the pictures, Deepika was seen dressed in a bright yellow bikini while Shah Rukh appeared shirtless in a few.

Besides Pathaan, Deepika is reportedly having a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan. While the team is yet to confirm, rumours are doing the rounds suggesting that the actress will be seen playing Shah Rukh’s wife in the film. She was also photographed with Shah Rukh in Chennai during the film’s shoot schedule.

Apart from these, Deepika was also seen in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra recently, playing a cameo role. Deepika has a stellar lineup of films in the making. These include Project K with Prabhas, Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, and The Intern remake with Amitabh Bachchan.

