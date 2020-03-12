English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
1-MIN READ

Deepika Padukone Shares Glimpse of Her 4 Hour Fitting Session with Shakun Batra

Deepika Padukone's February 2021 release co-starring Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi is highly anticipated.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 12, 2020, 10:23 AM IST
Deepika Padukone has recently won acclaim for her role of an acid attack survivor, character of Malti, in Chhapaak, directed by Meghna Gulzar. Currently she is busy preparing for her next with director Shakun Batra, also featuring Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi as co-leads. The film is expected to go on floors in March and Deepika recently shared a glimpse of her costume fitting sessions with Shakun.

Deepika said that during the fitting session, Shakun decided to double up as a DJ and kept himself occupied for four hours. In a short clip posted by her, we can see Shakun's back as a crown hangs over his head.

Earlier, speaking about Shakun's film, Deepika had stated that it is of a genre that Bollywood has not seen much of. Deepika is also producer of the film with Karan Johar. Deepika has also said that Shakun (Kapoor & Sons and Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu) has a strong point with people and relationships and that is why she is looking forward to the project.

Deepika will also be working in The Intern remake with Rishi Kapoor and has an adaptation of the epic Mahabharata in her kitty.

