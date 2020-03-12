Deepika Padukone Shares Glimpse of Her 4 Hour Fitting Session with Shakun Batra

Deepika Padukone has recently won acclaim for her role of an acid attack survivor, character of Malti, in Chhapaak, directed by Meghna Gulzar. Currently she is busy preparing for her next with director Shakun Batra, also featuring Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi as co-leads. The film is expected to go on floors in March and Deepika recently shared a glimpse of her costume fitting sessions with Shakun.

Deepika said that during the fitting session, Shakun decided to double up as a DJ and kept himself occupied for four hours. In a short clip posted by her, we can see Shakun's back as a crown hangs over his head.

Earlier, speaking about Shakun's film, Deepika had stated that it is of a genre that Bollywood has not seen much of. Deepika is also producer of the film with Karan Johar. Deepika has also said that Shakun (Kapoor & Sons and Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu) has a strong point with people and relationships and that is why she is looking forward to the project.

Deepika will also be working in The Intern remake with Rishi Kapoor and has an adaptation of the epic Mahabharata in her kitty.

