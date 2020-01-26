Take the pledge to vote

Deepika Padukone Shares Her Chennai Shopping List for Ranveer Singh, Fans Tag Her as #WifeyGoals

In a hilarious comment on Ranveer Singh's new Instagram post, Deepika Padukone handed him her special shopping list from Chennai. Take a look.

News18.com

Updated:January 26, 2020, 2:05 PM IST
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are setting new goals for the millennial couples every day. Be it showing adoration for each other or pulling one another's leg on social media, the celebrity couple is a winner on both fronts. For instance, Deepika's comment on Ranveer's new Instagram post is winning the foodies on the Internet and their fans are hailing the actress for her wit.

On Saturday, Ranveer took to social media to share a new poster of '83. The actor captioned it as, "Kapil's devils storm Chennai!" The poster at once saw a number of compliments rushing in the comment section. However, Deepika paid no heed to them. She had her special demands from Chennai. In a hilarious comment, she handed Ranveer her shopping list from Chennai. She wrote: "Don't come back without 1kg Mysore Pak from Shree Krishna and 2 1/2kg packets of Spicy Potato Chips from Hot Chips!"

"A husband is a husband no matter how big a star he is." "#WifeyGoals." "Don't you dare forget it." are some of the replies to Deepika's special shopping list she sent out for husband Ranveer, as he heads to Chennai for the promotions of his upcoming film '83.

Her list is loved by her foodie admirers and impressed fans have tagged her as the "typical wife." Soon after Deepika made her demands clear, '83 director Kabir Khan's wife Mini Mathur also asked her husband to bring the same for her from Chennai. She wrote, "Kabir Khan, kindly repeat the same order."

Meanwhile, Ranveer and Deepika will be reuniting on the screen in '83. The 33-year-old star will play Romi Dev, wife to cricketing legend Kapil Dev, to be played by Ranveer. The actor revealed she doesn't have many scenes in '83 and she took up the project as the role gave her an opportunity to explore the personal side of public figures like Kapil and Romi Dev.

Talking about the reunion, she told PTI, "It was nice to work with Ranveer in a slightly more realistic setting. Not having to mouth such intense dialogue with that kind of language like we did on three films. It was refreshing. In fact, we had to remind ourselves that 'this is the same actor that I've worked with'.

Deepika, in the past, has worked with Ranveer on larger-than-life movies such as Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.

Co-produced by Kabir Khan, Deepika Padukone, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Madhu Mantena and Sajid Nadiadwala, the film hits the theatres on April 10.

