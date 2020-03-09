Deepika Padukone Shares Her Meme on Social Media and it Has a Harry Potter Connection

Deepika Padukone has never been one to shy away from taking a joke on herself and recently she shared a meme on social media in which she poked fun at one of her own recent photoshoots that she did for Elle magazine.

Deepika, who was last seen on the big screen in Chhapaak, grabbed eyeballs with her fashion appearance yet again as she revealed her scorching hot look by the ocean side. The actress, who is known to give her social media feed a distinct outlook, posted her magazine features in distinct segments. Her gorgeous attire seems to have a chameleon-like feature as it look blended with the multiple shades of the sea water.

Now, turning the magazine cover image into a meme, Deepika posted a pic that shows her with a Harry Potter theme flying broomstick in hand.

Meanwhile, Deepika is all set to feature in sports drama ’83 alongside husband Ranveer Singh. Kabir Khan’s directorial is based on India’s historic maiden Cricket World Cup win under the captaincy of Kapil Dev. In the film, Ranveer will play Kapil while Deepika will essay the role of Kapil Dev’s wife, Romi. '83 is scheduled to release on April 10 while the film trailer launches on Wednesday, March 11.

Additionally, Deepika is gearing up for a Dharma Production movie alongside Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The yet-untitled film is directed by Shakun Batra. She will also feature in the Hindi remake of The Intern with Rishi Kapoor and in a film based on the epic Mahabharata.

