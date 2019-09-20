Take the pledge to vote

Deepika Padukone Shares Memes on Her and Ranveer Singh’s IIFA 2019 Look

Both Ranveer and Deepika looked extremely elegant and confidently carried the look on the green carpet at IIFA.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 20, 2019, 12:09 PM IST
IIFA 2019 has never been as bright and colourful as the previous years, thanks to the lovebirds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. The duo brought in vibrancy with them at the Award show, making people turn heads. In his usual out-of-the-box appearance, Ranveer Singh wore a co-ord suit. He paired his blazer with a red silk sash and wore it with boots and ponytail.

A lot of people made memes on Ranveer’s looks. While netizens did not leave a chance to wonder about the Padmaavat actor’s appearance, his wife, Deepika Padukone also made a point to share a good laugh. Sharing one of the memes on her Instagram story, comparing Ranveer Singh with Despicable Me character, Deepika answered ‘Who did it better’ with a comment saying, “Mine!”

Not just on Ranveer but Deepika also made a point to share a meme on her. For IIFA 2019 green carpet, the Piku actress was a vision in lavender, with a strapless gown and leathery details. A lot of people compared the actress to purple broom and mop. She took to the photo-sharing app to share a meme on the comparison, with ‘ROFL’ reaction.

A lot of people asked Deepika if she confused IIFA with Met Gala. However, the actress looked extremely beautiful and confidently carried the look on the green carpet.

The 20th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards was held on Wednesday. While Ranveer Singh won the best actor award for Padmaavat, Alia Bhatt was bestowed the Best Actress Award for her role in Raazi.

