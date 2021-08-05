Deepika Padukone Says She was 'Outstanding Student' in New Video on Instagram

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone on Thursday evening took to Instagram to share a video, wherein she said that she was always that child who wanted to do things outside of the classroom. The video starts with the actress saying ‘For as long as I can remember I was always that student or child who wanted to do things outside of the classroom.’ As the video progresses, the actress added some adorable childhood pictures of hers.

Sharing the video, “Outstanding Student Indeed…!," the actress wrote alongside the video. The video has already crossed 62 thousand likes within 10 minutes of posting.

Deepika recently started shooting for Nag Ashwin’s Project K with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan in Hyderabad. She took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the muhurat shoot.

On the work front, Deepika has multiple projects lined up. She will be starring with Ranveer in Kabir Khan’s ’83. Deepika also has a Shakun Batra’s untitled movie in her kitty in which she will be seen with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will also be seen in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter in which she will star opposite Hrithik Roshan. The star will also be reuniting with Shah Rukh Khan in Pathan which will also star John Abraham in the lead role. She also has the Intern remake with Amitabh Bachchan in the pipeline.

