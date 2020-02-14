Deepika Padukone Shares Picture from Romantic Getaway with Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh jetted off to a ‘secret’ destination for a vacay a few days ago. The Chhapaak star has been posting pictures of their dreamy getaway on social media keeping fans hooked.

From Deepika’s ‘his&hers’ series posts, came another interesting pic on Friday that shows scuba diving gear. “Water babies,” she captioned the post.

Deepika uploaded another pretty picture of a fresh watermelon that looks like an ideal post-dip breakfast. “We didn’t even spare the watermelon,” she wrote.

The couple has returned to the bay and was spotted exiting the Mumbai airport last night. Ranveer was in his usual uber cool self. He wore a white tee and glares along with jeans and a blue cap. Deepika was sporting a coral crop top and boyfriend jeans with sneakers.

The much-in-love pair tied the knot in 2018 in Italy, after dating for 6 years. They celebrated their first wedding anniversary at the holy shrines of Tirupati and Golden Temple in November last year.

Before taking off on their trip, Ranveer wrapped up the shooting of his next film Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Deepika, who was last seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, is all set to feature in ‘83 alongside hubby.

Helmed by Kabir Khan, ’83 is a sports drama based on the Indian Cricket team’s surprising victory in 1983 World Cup. Ranveer will essay the role of then Team India captain Kapil Dev. The movie will hit the theatres on April 10.

