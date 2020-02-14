Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Deepika Padukone Shares Picture from Romantic Getaway with Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh jetted off to a ‘secret’ destination for a vacay a few days ago. Keeping her fans hooked, Deepika has [osted a new pic from her 'His and Her vacation' series.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 14, 2020, 2:29 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Deepika Padukone Shares Picture from Romantic Getaway with Ranveer Singh
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh jetted off to a ‘secret’ destination for a vacay a few days ago. The Chhapaak star has been posting pictures of their dreamy getaway on social media keeping fans hooked.

From Deepika’s ‘his&hers’ series posts, came another interesting pic on Friday that shows scuba diving gear. “Water babies,” she captioned the post.

Deepika uploaded another pretty picture of a fresh watermelon that looks like an ideal post-dip breakfast. “We didn’t even spare the watermelon,” she wrote.

The couple has returned to the bay and was spotted exiting the Mumbai airport last night. Ranveer was in his usual uber cool self. He wore a white tee and glares along with jeans and a blue cap. Deepika was sporting a coral crop top and boyfriend jeans with sneakers.

The much-in-love pair tied the knot in 2018 in Italy, after dating for 6 years. They celebrated their first wedding anniversary at the holy shrines of Tirupati and Golden Temple in November last year.

Before taking off on their trip, Ranveer wrapped up the shooting of his next film Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Deepika, who was last seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, is all set to feature in ‘83 alongside hubby.

Helmed by Kabir Khan, ’83 is a sports drama based on the Indian Cricket team’s surprising victory in 1983 World Cup. Ranveer will essay the role of then Team India captain Kapil Dev. The movie will hit the theatres on April 10.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram