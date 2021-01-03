Deepika Padukone Shares Picture of Her Yummy Meal, Asks Fans if They like Fryums

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone's love for food is known to all. The gorgeous diva reveals her foodie side on several occasions. A day after deleting all her posts on Instagram, the actress shared a picture of her yummy meal in Instagram stories.

She posted the photo with a caption which read, "How many of you likes fryums with your meal...?" Deepika loves eating rasam and white rice, as she stated.

During the lockdown, the actress was seen showcasing her cooking skills as she kept sharing pictures on her Instagram handle. The actress has been currently hitting the headlines as he removed all her Instagram posts on New Year’s Eve, much to everyone’s surprise. The diva didn’t reveal the reason behind it, however, people are wondering that she might want to start afresh in 2021. She also dropped an audio message for her fans to wish them good health and peace of mind in the year 2021.

Deepika’s co-star in Shakun Batra’s film, Siddhant Chaturvedi took to the comment section and wished the actress a happy new year along with a red heart emoji. Deepika celebrated her New Year at Ranthambore along with husband Ranveer Singh, a picture of which has been dropped by the later on his Instagram . The picture that has been shared gives a glimpse of the beauty of the forest in Ranthambore as it appears to be taken at dawn or dusk, with the sunlight coming out from the winter hues. Ranveer simply captioned it as “Views.”

The couple is back in Mumbai as they have been snapped at the airport. Meanwhile, Deepika is all set to share the screen space with husband Ranveer in ’83. The shoot for the film has already been done and is awaiting release. She will be also seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s much-awaited film Pathan.