Deepika Padukone Shares Ranveer Singh's Pic Getting Facial to Prep for Their First Anniversary

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will be celebrating their first wedding anniversary on Thursday and the couple is all set to make the most of it.

News18.com

Updated:November 13, 2019, 5:13 PM IST
Deepika Padukone Shares Ranveer Singh's Pic Getting Facial to Prep for Their First Anniversary
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will be celebrating their first wedding anniversary on Thursday and the couple is all set to make the most of it.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will be celebrating their first wedding anniversary on Thursday and the couple is all set to make the most of it. It is reported that the couple is planning to seek blessings at Tirupati and Amritsar.

Ahead of their anniversary, Deepika took to her Instagram account to share how Ranveer is prepping up for the day. In her Instagram story, the actor can be seen at a salon with a face mask and ready for hair steaming. "In preparation for his first wedding anniversary," she wrote over the image. Take a look:

j kjhk

As per reports, their wedding anniversary celebration is going to be a private affair, and only among their respective families. First, they will be heading to Tirupati to visit the famous Balaji and Padmavati temple. Post that, they will be flying to Amritsar, to visit the Golden Temple the following day, on November 15.

Their anniversary celebration appears to be as private and intimate as their wedding last year. On November 14, 2018, Deepika and Ranveer first took vows in traditional Konkani-South Indian style, followed by a big fat Punjabi wedding the next day.

The pair is said to have dated each other for six-years, before tying the knot. While they met on the sets of the movie Goliyon Ki Raasleela-Ram Leela. Later, they starred together in three movies, namely Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani and Finding Fanny (Ranveer had a cameo).

And now, the duo is headed for '83, their fifth official film together. It is a sports drama directed by Kabir Khan based on the 1983 World Cup Win. Ranveer and Deepika will be playing husband-wife Kapil Dev and Romi Bhatia, respectively.

