Deepika Padukone Shares Ranveer Singh's Rainbow Birthday Cake, Fans Applaud for Supporting Pride Month

Ranveer Singh turned a year older on July 6 and the actor celebrated his 34th birthday with his wife Deepika Padukone in the UK, where he is shooting for the film '83. While Ranveer and Deepika are known for their adorable social media posts, the actress took to Instagram to share a photo of Ranveer's rainbow frost birthday cake.

Posting a picture of the dessert on Monday, Deepika wrote, "Sometimes, you can have your cake & eat it too!!!#BirthdayBoysBirthdayCake." Soon after she posted the picture, the impressive post prompted a number of fans, including celebrities, to point out the colours of pride.

While Nepalese-American fashion designer Prabal Gurung wrote, "Happy Pride", one of the fans commented, "You also celebrated #pridemonth with his birthday."

Some also compared the cake to Ranveer's colourful personality. "This is exactly how Ranveer's B-Day cake should like," commented a fan. Another commented, "Inspired by birthday boy’s wardrobe!"

Deepika also wished Ranveer on his birthday by sharing a childhood picture of him with an adorable caption. She wrote, "Sensitive & emotional,caring & compassionate,generous & gentle,funny & intelligent,delightful & faithful...all this and so much more... To my husband,my friend,my lover,my confidante...but more often than not,my child,my infant,my toddler,my dot,my pineapple,my sunshine,my rainbow...May you forever and always be this way...I love you..." (sic)

Later, Ranveer shared the candid photo on Instagram, which showed a side-view his actress-wife relaxing on an easy chair outdoors and giggling away to glory. Referring to the fact that the reason for her laughter could be sugar rush, Ranveer captioned the photo, "High on cake. Happy birthday to me."

On his birthday, Ranveer also revealed his first look as Kapil Dev in '83, which is the story of Indian cricket team's World Cup victory in 1983. Deepika essays his wife Romi.

This is Ranveer and Deepika's first film together after their wedding last year. The couple has previously co-starred in Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani and Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela.

