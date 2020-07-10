Deepika Padukone Shares Rare Childhood Pictures from Her School Days

Deepika Padukone posts some of the best throwbacks and her latest Instagram post is proof. On Friday, the actress mined a time-worn photograph from dust-caked albums and decided to upload it. She posted two images, first of which shows her sitting on a bus seemingly going on a school trip. Young Deepika, who is looking away from the camera, is sporting a white tee and a ponytail. The second photograph has her clicking a picture.

While sharing the photos, the Om Shanti Om actress wrote, “They say look ahead...But ever so often remind yourself about where you’ve come from and everything it has taken to get to where you are on this incredible journey...#flashbackfriday”

















In a spree of throwbacks, the Cocktail actress had a major nostalgic moment as she shared a special photo with her father, last month. On ace badminton player Prakash Padukone’s 65th birthday, she posted an adorable image where a toddler Deepika is seen sitting on her dad’s lap.















Deepika will star in upcoming sports drama ’83 directed by Kabir Khan. The film is based on India’s historical 1983 Cricket World Cup win under the captaincy of Kapil Dev. Deepika will essay the role of the then Team India captain’s wife, Romi Bhatia. Ranveer Singh will portray Kapil Dev, the protagonist. She is also gearing up for a yet-untitled romantic drama alongside Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi directed by Shakun Batra. Her next venture as a producer after Chhapaak is a retelling of Mahabharata from Draupadi’s perspective, reported IANS. The actress announced the project last year and confirmed she will essay Draupadi’s character in the film.