Deepika Padukone Shares Screenshot of Family Group, Reveals Ranveer Singh's Special Name

Deepika Padukone on Friday treated her 48.6 million followers on Instagram with a sneak peek into a family group on WhatsApp. The group includes her parents, Prakash and Ujjala Padukone, her actor-husband Ranveer Singh and her in-laws.

The screenshot reveals that Deepika has saved Ranveer’s contact number with a special name, ‘handsome’. While her parent's contacts are under the name 'Amma' and 'Pappa', she saved her father-in-law’s phone number by his full name, Jugjeet Singh Bhavnani.

The family is conversing about Ranveer's latest interview and giving him feedback for the same. While Deepika's parents found the interview 'interesting' and 'informative and candid', Ranveer's father thought it was 'lively and fun'. Ranveer's name pops up in the chat as he thanks them for their feedback.

Sharing the screenshot on Instagram, Deepika wrote, "And this is how we roll... Whenever anyone in the family has a big day, the rest of us tune in. Like in the case above. Everyone appreciated an interview my husband did recently. Similarly there are times when we get pulled up or get given feedback on what we could have done differently or better. And that to us is the most valuable!" adding, #family.

Meanwhile, Deepika has recently shared a portrait of PDA with "cutie" hubby Ranveer Singh who, she insists, has the "world's most squishable face".

Deepika shared a boomerang video on Instagram where she plants a kiss on Ranveer's cheek. "World's Most Squishable Face! #cutie @ranveersingh," she captioned the clip.

On the work front, Deepika will be next seen opposite Ranveer in Kabir Khan's cricket drama '83. She also has Shakun Batra's next coming up, where she shares screen space with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Follow @News18Movies for more

