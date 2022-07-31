Deepika Padukone Shares Unseen Pics from Mijwan Ramp Walk with Ranveer Singh; See Post

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh had recently set the ramp on fire as they walked the ramp for the Mijwan Fashion Show for designer Manish Malhotra. The much in couple looked every bit royal, and exuded elegance as they made their appearance together as the showstoppers. Now, Deepika Padukone has shared some unseen pictures from the walk on her Instagram handle.

Taking to Instagram, Deepika shared the images and captioned it as, “And it went like…” See the post here:

In the pictures, we see more shots of Deepika’s outfit. She also posted pictures posing with husband and actor Ranveer Singh. It was for the first time that Ranveer and Deepika walked as a couple on the ramp. Ranveer responded to the post by posting a hot face emoji. Several fans dropped heart and fire emojis.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone walked the ramp to celebrate 10 years of the Mijwan Fashion Show by Manish Malhotra. They marked their runway debut as husband and wife in a royal manner in embellished Haute couture. While the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actor was dressed in a black sherwani with white embroidery, Deepika looked elegant in a white and golden lehenga with embellishments. The showstoppers also left their fans in awe with their PDA on the ramp.

The gala night was graced by several prominent names from the industry including Gauri Khan, Karan Johar, Vidya Balan, Dia Mirza, and Nora Fatehi, among others. The Mijwan Couture Show which was held on July 29th at the Jio World Convention Centre is a special showcase as it celebrates 10 years of Mijwan. Actor Shabana Azmi who is the president of the Mijwan Welfare Society took to Instagram recently and complemented Manish. She wrote, “Manish Malhotra and Mijwan Welfare Society make a fabulous team. On 29th July watch the magic come alive (sic).”

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here