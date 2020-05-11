Deepika Padukone Shares Unseen Picture from Pre-wedding Rituals Featuring Sister Anisha, Mother Ujjala

Deepika Padukone, on Monday, shared a throwback snap from her pre-wedding function on Instagram. The picture features Deepika, her sister Anisha and their mother Ujjala.

Sharing the glimpse from the Nandi Puja, which was organised a few days before the wedding, Deepika wrote, “Love You Amma!”

On Mother’s Day 2020, Deepika had shared an unseen throwback picture from her school days. In the snap, the versatile actress can be seen posing with her medals and certificates. Along with the snaps, Deepika wrote a heartfelt note for her mother.

“For your unconditional love, for always putting our priorities before your own, for holding us together...every step of the way! And last but not the least, for showing us how to be ridiculously meticulous! (as shown in Exhibit B)***We love you,” read the post.

Deepika will be next seen opposite husband Ranveer Singh in Kabir Khan directorial ‘83. The sports-drama also features Punjabi singer-turned-actor Ammy Virk, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Boman Irani, Saqib Saleem, Pankaj Tripathi, Harrdy Sandhu and Jiiva in pivotal roles.

The story narrates the tale of India’s first-ever cricket world cup victory in 1983.

