MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Deepika Padukone Shares Unseen Picture from Pre-wedding Rituals Featuring Sister Anisha, Mother Ujjala

Deepika Padukone Shares Unseen Picture from Pre-wedding Rituals Featuring Sister Anisha, Mother Ujjala

Deepika Padukone has shared a throwback snap from her pre-wedding function on Instagram featuring the actress with her sister Anisha and their mother Ujjala.

Share this:

Deepika Padukone, on Monday, shared a throwback snap from her pre-wedding function on Instagram. The picture features Deepika, her sister Anisha and their mother Ujjala.

Sharing the glimpse from the Nandi Puja, which was organised a few days before the wedding, Deepika wrote, “Love You Amma!”

On Mother’s Day 2020, Deepika had shared an unseen throwback picture from her school days. In the snap, the versatile actress can be seen posing with her medals and certificates. Along with the snaps, Deepika wrote a heartfelt note for her mother.

“For your unconditional love, for always putting our priorities before your own, for holding us together...every step of the way! And last but not the least, for showing us how to be ridiculously meticulous! (as shown in Exhibit B)***We love you,” read the post.

Deepika will be next seen opposite husband Ranveer Singh in Kabir Khan directorial ‘83. The sports-drama also features Punjabi singer-turned-actor Ammy Virk, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Boman Irani, Saqib Saleem, Pankaj Tripathi, Harrdy Sandhu and Jiiva in pivotal roles.

The story narrates the tale of India’s first-ever cricket world cup victory in 1983.

Follow @News18Movies for more


Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading