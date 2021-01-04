Deepika Padukone Shares What Kept Her Grounded Despite All Her Professional Achievements

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh rang in New Year's with their family in Rajasthan. Giving a glimpse of her new year's eve, Deepika took to Instagram to share some pictures from Ranthambore where the couple went vacationing. Through the pictures posted on Instagram, Deepika gives a glimpse of the beauty of the forest in Ranthambore. The picture seems to be taken during their jungle safari and has multiple snaps of tigers and deers they encountered during their ride.

While Deepika captioned the pictures writing, "What my New Years looked like," in the comment sections she shared a personal note revealing about the "much needed break" and how it keeps her grounded.

"An observation or compliment I receive most often from my family and friends closest to me is how I haven’t changed one bit personally despite everything I have achieved professionally. Little do they know what a huge role they have to play in it!

"For me, uninterrupted quality time with family and friends is absolutely essential. It keeps me grounded and rooted.It’s a reminder of where I’ve come from and everything it has taken me to get to where I am. So take that much needed break," she wrote.

While Ranveer and Deepika have refrained from sharing pictures of themselves from their Ranthambore vacation on social media, they made appearances in Riddhima Kapoor's Instagram Stories. Riddhima is also on a trip to Ranthambore with her family -- Neetu Singh Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor along with Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt and Soni Razdan.

Meanwhile, Deepika had deleted all her posts on social media and made a comeback on the platforms with an audio diary in which she shared that while 2020 was a year of uncertainty it was also about gratitude and being present.

On the work front, Deepika will next be seen in Kabir Khan's "83" where Ranveer plays former World Cup-winning captain of the Indian cricket team, Kapil Dev. Deepika plays Kapil's wife Romi Dev.

She will also be seen in Shakun Batra's yet-untitled next, which also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.