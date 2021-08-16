Deepika Padukone Shares Wrap-up Video of Shakun Batra's Film, See Why Ananya Panday is Whining

Deepika Padukone has recently wrapped the shoot for her upcoming film by Shakun Batra, which also stars Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The actors and the director seem to have formed a strong bond on the sets of the film, which is evident in the photos and videos they have been sharing.

On Monday, Deepika shared a 15-second Reel from the sets as they wrapped up, which shows Ananya saying she doesn’t want the film to end. As Deepika shared glimpses from the set on Instagram, Ananya commented, “Omg I made it to ur insta reeels #honoured #shocked #blessed."

The source close to the film unit shared, “While there’s not much known about her character as yet, we know that music helped her develop a certain mood for the shoot. Deepika had a special playlist made for Shakun’s film. And she would listen to a lot of music on set, in her vanity van, car and before shooting her scenes as it helped her get into the zone of her character. The playlist included both Hindi and English songs from different genres, depending on the scene that they are shooting."

The actress was juggling an array of projects that she has lined up. She has now wrapped the shoot of Shakun Batra’s film, before which she was shooting for high octane action scenes for Pathan in Mumbai. While Deepika continuously hopped between sets of these two films ever since the lockdown eased, she also met with the team of Fighter a couple of weeks ago for lunch to discuss the way forward. Deepika has a strong lineup which includes projects like The Intern remake, Mahabharata, Nag Ashwin’s Pan-Indian next with Prabhas, Pathan, Shakun Batra’s next and Fighter.

