Deepika Padukone, Shilpa Shetty to Malaika Arora: 2021 Recap of Bollywood Beauties

Guys, it's time to brace up New Year 2022 is almost here. Can't keep calm? Neither can we. And, seems our favourite celebrities are unable to contain their excitement. Bollywood stars have jumped on the bandwagon of bidding goodbye to 2021. Yes, now, they are part of the latest trend, 2021 Recap Trend, which has taken over the Internet.

Deepika Padukone, who has ended the year on a promising note with her film 83, has shared a "photo dump of all the things I love…Food, Flowers and Travel."

Sanya Malhotra has dropped a clip featuring glimpses of 2021, including her time with parents, dog, working out, and shooting. While sharing her 2021 recap, Sanya captioned the video – “sayonara 2021.” As far as the year is concerned, Sanya played the leading lady in two films, Pagglait and Meenakshi Sundareshwar. Both the films were loved by the audience and the critics as well. Fans praise Sanya for her acting chops in the movie, Pagglait while the adorable love story of Meenakshi Sundareshwar is still etched in the hearts of the audience. Sanya also treated her fans with a bunch of dance and workout videos.

Parineeti Chopra, who is known for her travel diaries, has posted some snippets from her Europe album. In terms of work, Parineeti will next be seen in Uunchai.

And, here comes the last Instagram Reels of 2021 by Genelia D'souza. "Keep the smile going, keep the laughter ringing, no matter how tough times are..

Because there will always be a silver lining…Hope vs Fear…Faith vs Mistrust."

Bollywood diva and fitness freak Malaika Arora also shared an Instagram Reel to dedicate one picture to each month in 2021. While the majority of her sneak peeks were about her gorgeous photoshoots and flaunting her toned body, there was also a photo with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. The year 2021 has been very lucky for the actress, she started her own delivery-only restaurant which sells nude bowls for delicious healthy food. In 2021, Malaika has gone to all extents to promote healthy living.

Veteran actress Soni Razdan's Bye Bye 2021 post is all about the special bond she shares with her family and friends.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra has shared a thoughtful note to mark the last day of the year.

Sara Ali Khan, who is currently enjoying the huge success of Atrangi Re, had also shared a recap of how her 2021 has been for her, but in her own unique way. Sharing glimpses from her various expedites, Sara shared that these moments made her feel most alive. What made the video even more attractive was the popular background dialogue of Farhan Akhtar from the 2011 movie Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

