Deepika Padukone Showers Ranveer With Infinite Kisses For Having 'World's Most Squishable Face'

Deepika Padukone is self-isolating with her husband, actor Ranveer Singh at her Prabhadevi apartment in Mumbai. The couple has been giving their hundreds of millions of fans constant inside glimpses of how they are keeping themselves occupied during the lockdown.

On Sunday, the actress shared an adorable video of them displaying their affection for one another. In the clip, shared on her Instagram, Deepika can be seen showering Ranveer with infinite kisses.

"World’s Most Squishable Face! #cutie @ranveersingh," Deepika captioned the love-filled Boomerang.

After being in a relationship for six years, Ranveer and Deepika got married in two beautiful ceremonies - a traditional Konkani-style wedding followed by an Anand Karaj - in November 2018. Their wedding festivities took place in Italy, away from the media glare, and were attended by only family members and a few close friends.

Meanwhile, Deepika and Ranveer are all set to entertain the audience on the big screen for the first time after their marriage with Kabir Khan's sports drama '83'. Apart from that, Deepika has her kitty full with interesting projects like Shakun Batra's next and the Hindi remake of Hollywood film 'The Intern'.

On the other hand, Ranveer is all set to team up with Karan Johar for a magnum opus project Takht with an ensemble star cast.